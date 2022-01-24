Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘CryptoBatz’ NFT launch attacked by scammers









Ozzy Osbourne’s CyrptoBatz NFT launch suffered an attack by scammers who utilised fake Discord servers to defraud NFT bidders of their cryptocurrency.

The CryptoBatz project saw 9,666 NFT bats go up for sale in the crypto world with a bemused Ozzy Osbourne describing the business venture as “fucking mental”. However, scammers used flaws in the Discord server hosting the sales to exploit the market.

The scammers simply changed the URL of the Discord server and this redirected people to a phishing site. Therein they were asked to verify their funds which gave the scammers access to their crypto wallets.

This issue went unnoticed for some time before victims of the scam realised what had happened and reported it. The CyrptoBatz Twitter account later announced: “There are multiple FAKE discord servers pretending to be CryptoBatz, some are very sophisticated – one has even hijacked an old vanity link we were using.”

The co-creator of CryptoBatz later told The Verge: “Although we feel very sorry for the people that have fallen prey to these scams, we cannot take responsibility for the actions of scammers exploiting Discord – a platform that we have absolutely no control over.”

Later adding: “In our opinion, this situation – and hundreds of others that have taken place across other projects in the NFT space – could have easily been prevented if Discord just had a better response/support/fraud team in place.”

The incident is currently being investigated by Discord and victims are awaiting news of their findings and conclusions. As of yet, no date has been set for a response from Discord.