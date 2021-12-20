Brian Eno is not a fan of NFTs









As a man who has been around and seen some shit, Brian Eno has a pretty strong grasp on what works and what doesn’t in the world of music and entertainment. A pioneer of art-rock and electronic music, Eno has dedicated much of his life to finding the newest progressions on technology and implementing them into high-quality work. And do you know what that doesn’t include? NFTs.

When Eno sat down for an interview with The Crypto Syllabus (of all places) and was asked his opinion on the biggest modern trend in selling bits and pieces of entertainment at high market value, Eno took some time to completely dunk on the concept.

“I’ve been approached several times to ‘make an NFT’. So far nothing has convinced me that there is anything worth making in that arena,” Eno said. “‘Worth making’ for me implies bringing something into existence that adds value to the world, not just to a bank account.”

Eno continued: “If I had primarily wanted to make money I would have had a different career as a different kind of person. I probably wouldn’t have chosen to be an artist. NFTs seem to me just a way for artists to get a little piece of the action from global capitalism, our own cute little version of financialisation. How sweet — now artists can become little capitalist assholes as well.”

Even better, in an interview with a publication literally dedicated to the entire concept of cryptocurrency, Eno took the new frontier to task. “I see a world absolutely awash with loose money and speculation because the various governments of the world, unwilling to make any serious structural changes that would threaten the present status quo, have decided to solve every problem by printing more money to throw at it,” Eno said.

Adding: “This is presumably why stocks soar when there’s an emergency like Covid — because speculators realise that a new emergency means a new infusion of money, and they know that much of it will end up in their hands.”

Eno took specific issue with the effect that NFTs and cryptocurrency as a whole has on the environment. “In a warming world a new technology that uses vast amounts of energy as ‘proof of work’ — that’s to say, simply to establish a certain badge of exclusivity — really is quite insane,” he said. “All that energy is making nothing that we need. I know there’s ‘proof of stake’ but I don’t know if that can actually work unless everybody changes over to it. And even if it did, it doesn’t address the other issues that bother me.”

Here’s a tip: maybe if you’re thinking about taking on an NFT yourself, pick out an Oblique Strategy card and try again. It’s just too bad there isn’t a card that reads “Piss off”.