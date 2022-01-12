Watch Ozzy Osbourne preview his new 'CryptoBatz' NFT collection









Former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has announced the launch of a nearly-10,000-piece range of non-fungible tokens on January 20th. His wife and manager, Sharon, explained the functions in a short video.

“[Ozzy] started thinking, he started working,” she said. “He was locked away in his library for weeks working on something big. He teamed up with a company called Sutter Systems. Their mission was to create an NFT project that wasn’t another celebrity rug pull.”

Highlighting the originality of the product, Sharon elaborated that “they wanted to build something wonderful, something full of utility, something unique. They’ve called them… CryptoBatz.”

As Sharon describes the product, the camera then points to Ozzy, busily rummaging through his personal belongings, before arriving at a design of a bat. Ozzy fans will understand the reference. In 1982, Ozzy unwittingly ate the head of a bat when it was thrown his way onstage. 5000 people witnessed the event at his solo concert in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I’ve been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, I decided to create my own,” Ozzy wrote in a statement.

“CryptoBatz is a fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!”

The ‘CryptoBatz’ range is said to hold as many as 9,666 unique NFT bats. Every CryptoBat holds the ability to “bite” another NFT in a user’s digital wallet. The CryptoBat can then mutate with it to create another token.

Meanwhile, Ozzy is also working on a solo album that features a guest performance from Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi. “I wrote the whole track and played on it and played the solo on it,” Iommi revealed. “It’s horrible, really….No. I’m joking. No, it’s good. It’s really good. And I like what Ozzy sang on it. I think he did a really good job. And I think they had Chad [Smith] play drums on it. I’ve left it in their hands now.”

Ozzy launched an NFT project called @CryptoBatzNFT Probably nothing…. Join the discord now: https://t.co/BFd0sP1z7W pic.twitter.com/YNra1FVDiZ — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) January 10, 2022