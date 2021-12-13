Tony Iommi refuses to dismiss possibility of Black Sabbath reunion









Tony Iommi has spoken about the possibility of a Black Sabbath return and refused to rule out a reunion for the heavy metal progenitors.

Back in 2017, the band embarked on an 81-date tour, but the fact it was called ‘The End’ implied that it may well have been the last time they would take to the stage together. While that seemed even more likely now following news of Ozzy Osbourne’s ill health, Iommi has refused to rule out a reunion.

“You can never say never, can you?” Iommi told Planet Rock. “We’ve known in this band you can never say, ‘That’s never going to happen again,’ because every time we said that, it has.”

Adding: “We never thought we’d get back with Ozzy after the early years. We never thought we’d get back with (Ronnie James) Dio again; we did. So, you just can’t say it’s never going to happen.”

In fact, Iommi revealed that he even features on Ozzy Osbourne’s forthcoming solo album. “I wrote the whole track and played on it and played the solo on it,” he said. “It’s horrible, really….No. I’m joking. No, it’s good. It’s really good. And I like what Ozzy sang on it. I think he did a really good job. And I think they had Chad [Smith] play drums on it. I’ve left it in their hands now.”

The record is set for release in the next six months, but for now, you can enjoy a prime Sabbath blitzing a live show below.