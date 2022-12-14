Ozzy Osbourne admits that he “can’t walk much now”









Ozzy Osbourne has given a worrying update on his ongoing health issues, admitting that he still has mobility troubles following his recent operations.

The Black Sabbath singer underwent a major operation earlier this year that his wife Sharon said would “determine the rest of his life”. Even though the surgery was successful, Osbourne has revealed in a recent interview with SiriusXM that he is still lacking mobility.

“It is so fucking tough because, I mean, I want to be out there. I want to be doing it. This fucking surgery this guy did. Fucking hell, you have no idea,” he said, per Yahoo.

Osbourne added that the surgery was necessary to improve his quality of life and allow him to continue performing, but fundamentally to prevent him from becoming severely paralysed. “That surgeon told me if I didn’t have the surgery, there would be a good chance I would be paralysed from the neck down,” he said.

Osbourne also said he is uncertain whether he will be well enough to embark on his planned 2023 tour, which has already been postponed multiple times due to his ongoing health concerns.

The legendary singer made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham. For the rare performance, he relied on assistance from a back brace. “The thing is my head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing OK but I just can’t fucking walk much now,” he added. “I can’t begin to tell you how fucking frustrating life has become. It is amazing how you go along in life and one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long time. I have never been ill this long in my life.”

After many years of proliferating health concerns stemming from his 2003 quadbike accident, Osbourne revealed that he was living with Parkinson’s disease back in 2020.

Listen to ‘Patient No. 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)’ below. The track was released on Osbourne’s new album of the same name, which arrived in September.