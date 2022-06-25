Ozzy Osbourne launches new album Patient Number 9 with new track with Jeff Beck









A new album is on the way from Ozzy Osbourne, befittingly titled Patient Number 9 following his recent stint in hospital. He has now launched the record with a single featuring fellow rock ‘n’ roll legend Jeff Beck.

For the brooding lead single, Ozzy has enlisted Beck, Zakk Wylde on guitar and keyboard, Andrew Watt on the same duties and lending a hand with vocals, while Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is behind the sticks and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo is on bass.

This all-star cast tackles a song on Ozzy’s favourite subject. “The song is about a mental institution,” the former Diary of a Madman singer explained in the press release for the record’s title track.

Continuing: “Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honour. There’s no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on ‘Patient Number 9’ is just jaw-dropping.”

The record also sees the ‘Prince of Darkness’ team up with Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready. It also credits Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The album is due for release on September 9th. You can check out the lead single below.

