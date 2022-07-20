Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and Duran Duran to perform at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony









Synth-pop legends Duran Duran and Tony Iommi, the guitarist of Black Sabbath, are on the bill to open the 2022 Commonwealth Games next week.

The two acts, both originating from Birmingham, will be playing live from the city’s Alexander Stadium for the opening ceremony next Thursday, July 28th. The Peaky Blinders director Steven Knight is also stepping in to executive produce the event, which will be broadcast live on the BBC.

“The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a momentous event for the great city of Birmingham,” said frontman Simon Le Bon in a statement. “And we in Duran Duran are honoured to be a part of it in our home town.”

“We are so proud to be returning to our home town to close the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony,” wrote Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor on Twitter.

The evening will also include a performance from Iommi and saxophonist Soweto Kinch who will lead a dream sequence entitled ‘Hear My Voice’, based on the title track from the 2020 film Trial Of The Chicago Seven re-imagined by Birmingham-born R&B vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi.

Mezzo-soprano Samantha Oxborough, a graduate of The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, will also perform the national anthem with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) on the opening night.

Elsewhere, Duran Duran are set to hit the road for a North American tour this summer following their headline dates at London’s Hyde Park earlier this month. Le Bon and his cohort are set to embark on a 14-date run beginning in August in support of their latest album, Future Past.

Later this year, they will also be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, alongside Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Pat Benatar. This year’s Hall of Fame event will be held on November 5th at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.