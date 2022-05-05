Duran Duran call Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction a "valued kind of recognition"









British new wave rockers Duran Duran have been announced as one of five inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As a way of thanking the Academy, the group stated that they are beyond thrilled to be inducted into the esteemed group. Duran Duran walked away from the fan ballot with an impressive 934,880 votes, compared to Eminem‘s 684,000 votes.

“Here in the wild, beautiful world of Duran Duran, I think we’re all in a little bit of a daze about this,” said frontman Simon Le Bon. “It’s one thing to be nominated — but a totally different thing altogether to be actually voted up for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is to my mind the closest thing you’ll ever get to a rock & roll knighthood. This truly is a special and most valued kind of recognition for our lifetime’s dedication to new music.”

Bassist John Taylor says that it’s an honour, partially because they never saw themselves as a rock group, but as an art installation. He also congratulated Eurythmics members Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox for their induction. Le Bon and Taylor previously appeared at the hall before as presenters for Roxy Music during their 2019 induction.

The Rock and Hall of Fame has been an institution since the 1980s, rewarding notable bands 25 years after the release of their debut. The Beatles were inducted into the hall in 1988, as bandmates George Harrison and Ringo Starr appeared on behalf of their group. Bassist Paul McCartney declined, stating that he felt uncomfortable being in the presence of three people (Yoko Ono was also there) who were bringing him to court.

McCartney isn’t the only musician to decline an appearance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mark Knopfler chose not to attend Dire Straits’ induction into the hall, and Axl Rose wrote an open letter, outlining his reasons for declining his invitation.

Robbie Robertson reformed The Band with Rick Danko for their induction ceremony, but drummer Levon Helm absented himself from the proceedings, largely due to differences experienced with Robertson. The 2022 ceremony will be held on November 5th.