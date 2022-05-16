Oscars set the date for 2023 ceremony









The Oscars have set a date for their 2023 ceremony.

Following this year’s Academy Awards, which became one of the most followed events of the year so far following Will Smith’s controversial attack on Chris Rock, the Oscars will return next year on March 12th and are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The submission deadline for general entry categories will be November 15th this year, with the preliminary shortlists being announced on December 21st.

Voting for the nominations will then take place on the week of January 12th-17th, 2023, after the eligibility period ends on New Year’s Eve.

All nominations for the 2023 Oscars will then be revealed on January 24th next year, with final voting taking place the week before the ceremony (March 2nd-7th).

In a seismic incident that rivals all previous Oscar mishaps, Smith slapped Rock onstage during the Academy Awards ceremony this March following a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head.

Following numerous apologies over the incident, the actor resigned from the Academy. He was subsequently banned from all Academy events for ten years.

Jada Pinkett Smith has since stated that the Smith family have been “focusing on deep healing” following her husband’s actions at the Oscars this year. Jada originally shared a post on Instagram seemingly in response to the incident, writing: “This is the season of healing, and I’m here for it.”

Later, on her show, Red Table Talk, which returned on Wednesday, April 20th, a message was displayed on the screen promising to share more information about their family’s “healing” in the near future.

The message read: “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.

“Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

Chris Rock’s mother, meanwhile, says that Smith “really slapped me” with his violent actions.

In an interview with WIS News, Rose Rock spoke out over the incident, saying: “I told someone, when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me. When you hurt my child, you hurt me.”