Will Smith makes first public appearance since Chris Rock slap









Just less than a month since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in one of the most infamous Oscar moments of all time, Smith has made his first public appearance, spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, India.

Shared to Instagram by an Indian photographer named Viral Bhayani, the video shows Smith leaving the airport whilst waving to the paparazzi close by.

Taking to the stage at the 94th Academy Awards on March 28th, Smith slapped Rock across the face after the presenter told a distasteful joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” he shouted twice, defending the honour of his wife as the audience of the industry’s biggest names watched on in horror.

Since the incident, Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow Smith have revived their show Red Table Talk, returning on Wednesday, April 20th for the first time since her husband’s altercation at the Oscars ceremony.

During the show a message was displayed on screen promising to show more personal information about the event at a later date. “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls,” the message read, adding, “Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest”.

Will Smith himself is yet to make a further statement than the one he set out on Instagram on March 29th, writing, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness”.

Will Smith spotted Mumbai airport today 📸 #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/4i5nuZmPZp — ʝ ɛ ɛ ȶ ʊ (@Khiladi86) April 23, 2022