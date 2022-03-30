Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Will Smith's Oscar slap









As the Academy Awards heads towards its 100 year anniversary, there is nothing that can quite compare in the history of the ceremony to the violence that occurred between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th version of the show on Sunday, March 27th.

Slapping presenter Chris Rock after he aimed an underhand joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, Will Smith returned to his shout and continued to shout obscenities at the presenter. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” he shouted twice, as the audience of Hollywood elite sat stunned.

Refusing to press charges on Smith, Rock is yet to respond to the incident, whilst the actor posted an apology to Instagram on Tuesday reading, “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness”.

Jada Pinkett Smith has now also broken her silence about the incident in an albeit short statement on the same social media platform which stated, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it”.

Launching a formal review into the incident, the Academy will “explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law”.

Still reeling from the shocking events, many around Hollywood are still working out how to react to the unprecedented event, with celebrities only just starting to voice their opinion online. Included in this was the thoughts of Zoë Kravitz who criticised the event on Instagram, stating, “we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now”.