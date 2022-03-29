Jim Carrey slams Hollywood for Will Smith's standing ovation









It seems we have yet another celebrity speaking out on behalf of Chris Rock after the incident at the Oscars wherein Will Smith slapped the comedian across the face after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

After Chris Rock decided not to press charges against Smith, and Smith issuing a public apology, people are still bound to have their opinions, especially as Will Smith went on to win the award for Best Actor that same evening. Although this itself has been somewhat controversial, a number of well-known people found the reaction even more so.

Jim Carrey, specifically, had some choice words on the matter, stating to CBS’ Gayle King via HuffPost, “I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

He continued to say, “[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated. I wish him the best. I have nothing against Will Smith. He’s done great things, but that was not a good moment. It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment last night…It was a selfish moment.”

Additionally, Carrey said, “That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s fine]. But you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

He also mentioned that in his opinion, Chris Rock wasn’t pressing charges because he didn’t want a hassle, not because Smith did not deserve repercussions. He maintains that Smith should have been escorted out of the Oscars ceremony after he slapped Rock.