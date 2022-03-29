Will Smith says he was “out of line” in apology for slapping Chris Rock









Will Smith has shared his formal apology to Chris Rock following his much talked about slapping of the comedian during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday (March 27th).

As you all no doubt know by now, Smith slapped Rock after he took issue with a joke relating to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, before returning to his stage-side seat and yelling profanities at the comedian.

A matter of minutes later, Smith was gladly taking receipt of his award for Best Actor in a Lead Role for his performance in King Richard. Thereafter, he continued to deliver a speech that also raised a few eyebrows.

While he did offer up some form of apology for his actions on the night, he did not reference Rock explicitly. However, Rock later announced that he would not be pressing any charges and it would seem that the pair have put the incident behind them.

“I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris,” Smith has now stated. “I was out of line and I was wrong. am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness”.

He further reiterated his apology to The Academy who have since that they will conduct a formal review. “I would like to apologise to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress,” he said.

As for his actual award-winning performance – which has understandably been overshadowed in what has followed – you can check out a trailer for King Richard below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.