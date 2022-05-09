Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle joke about their recent on-stage assaults









Comedian Dave Chappelle was joined by fellow funnyman Chris Rock at a recent stand-up show, where they both joked about their recent onstage attacks, which both made the news for different reasons.

Chappelle gave a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store on May 5th, only two days after he was attacked mid-performance at The Hollywood Bowl. The 23-year-old alleged suspect, Isaiah Lee, has now been charged with four counts of misdemeanour, as he was promptly arrested after the incident.

Per an account in The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle was joined by Chris Rock only ten minutes into his secret set, performing for an all-star audience that featured everyone from Kim Kardashian to Sean Combs. Both Chappelle and Rock, who was slapped by Will Smith during the Oscars back in March, joked about their attacks. “At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle joked. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

In response, Rock said: “I got smacked by the softest n**** that ever rapped.” Elsewhere in his set, Chappelle did reveal that he met the suspect after he was attacked. The comedian explained that Lee claimed that he wanted to draw attention to the plight of his grandmother who has been forced out of her home due to gentrification.

This was the second time that Chris Rock had joined up with David Chappelle in the past week, as he made headlines following the assault at The Hollywood Bowl. On May 3rd, almost immediately after Chappelle was attacked, Rock grabbed the mic and quipped: “Was that Will Smith?”

Since Will Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars, the I am Legend star resigned from The Academy and received a ban from attending the ceremony for ten years.

Releasing a statement following his resignation, Smith said: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

Watch Chris Rock joke about Will Smith’s slap below.

