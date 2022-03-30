Oscars presenter Amy Schumer says she's "traumatised" by Will Smith slap









It is no surprise that the world of Hollywood is still reeling from the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27th which saw the Best Actor winner Will Smith step onto the stage and slap presenter Chris Rock before he returned to his seat and yelled obscenities.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” he shouted twice, defending the honour of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith who had a joke aimed at her by Rock, as the audience of the industry’s biggest names watched on in horror.

With many still wondering how to react to the shocking incident, one of the night’s three presenters, Amy Schumer, has come out to say she was “traumatised” by the events that occurred between the two actors. Voicing her thoughts on Instagram, the presenter wrote, “Still triggered and traumatised. I love my friend Chris Rock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend Questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing”.

Though Schumer had praise for Rock, she didn’t shy away from addressing Smith’s situation either, further writing, “So much pain in Will Smith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. I’m proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed”.

Though Chris Rock was certainly within his right to press charges, the presenter refused, with Smith writing an apology to the actor on Tuesday, having left him out of his emotional Best Actor speech. “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote on Instagram.

In addition to this, Jada Pinkett Smith has now also broken her silence about the incident in an albeit short statement on the same social media platform which stated, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it”.