Oscars nominations 2023: The full list (updating live)









The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlist of those in consideration for the 95th Oscars Awards ceremony.

Appearing to have almost fully recovered from the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which paused movie production in 2020 and staggered releases in 2021, cinema enjoyed a healthy year in 2022. After the Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home helped to reinvigorate the industry in 2021 with a $1.9 billion opening, both Top Gun: Maverick and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water became the second and third films to cross the billion-dollar mark after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Oscars has long faced criticism for its lack of diversity, failing to represent marginalised voices and female creatives, so it’s inevitable that the awards show will be under the same level of scrutiny in 2023. With that being said, the show’s recent history has demonstrated strides forward in this area, with the previous two recipients of the Best Director award being women and 2022 providing the first Oscar for a deaf actor, with Troy Kotsur winning for CODA.

The Academy hopes to continue this strong run of form in 2023, with likely nominations in the Best Picture category being Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin and Todd Field’s Tár. Though, with relatively poor predicted representation across the board in the main categories, we expect some surprises ahead.

The 95th Oscars Awards ceremony goes ahead at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 12th and is set to commence at 8pm ET / 5 pm PT and 1am in the UK.

This article will be updated live as the nominations come in.

Oscars nominations 2023: The full list

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay

Animated Feature

Best International Feature Film

Best Documentary Short

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Film Editing

Makeup and Hairstyling

Original Score

Original Song

Production Design

Best Sound

Visual Effects

Documentary Feature

Short Film (Animated)

Short Film (Live Action)