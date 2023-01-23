‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ crosses $2 billion globally









James Cameron has done what the American filmmaker does best, getting his film into the exclusive $2billion club, as Avatar: The Way of Water passes a significant milestone.

The third movie to cross $2billion in Cameron’s filmography, following the release of Titanic in 1997 and the original Avatar in 2009, Avatar: The Way of Water has achieved the feat after just six weeks in cinemas. Indeed, half of all movies to pass the $2billion mark have been helmed by Cameron, with only six in total given the financial accolade, including Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War.

Whilst much of the praise is rightly going to Cameron, other notable facts about the new-look $2billion dollar club are that Disney owns four of the movies (with 2009s Avatar being 20th Century Fox at the time of release) and American actor Zoe Saldaña features in four of the six films, with these titles being both Avengers and Avatar releases.

Whilst Cameron elevated the technical specifications for the sequel, much also changed in the world of Pandora itself. Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have started their own family, including Na’vi children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). Among their new family is Miles Socorro (Jack Champion), however, a human child born at the military base on Pandora who’s too small to return to earth.

Though much appears to have changed in the Avatar franchise, once you dig a little deeper you’ll discover that the story for the sequel is very similar to the original movie. Whilst living with their newfound family, Jake and Neytiri find themselves butting heads with a familiar threat and are forced into conflict with a group of invaders who want to exploit the resources of the land.

Take a look at the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water below.