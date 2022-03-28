Oscars 2022: Troy Kotsur becomes first deaf male actor to win Oscar









Troy Kotsur has become the first deaf male actor to win an Academy Award, after taking home the statuette for Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 ceremony.

By far the best part of the Best Picture-nominated film CODA, following a teenager who is torn between perusing her passion as a singer and supporting her deaf family, Kotsur brings an emotional heart to the somewhat flat film.

Stabilising the film in reality is the delightful performance Troy Kotsur as the loving father of the female protagonist, providing several tear-jerking moments as he conveys sincere care and affection for his daughter.

Kotsur is the first deaf male actor to receive a Best Actor award, though his co-star in the film, Marlee Matlin, won an Academy Award back in 1987 for her leading performance in Children of a Lesser God. Directed by Randa Haines, the film also stars William Hurt and Piper Laurie, and is still recognised as a landmark film for the deaf community.

CODA hopes to build on this success, with high hopes of taking home further awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture.

Troy Kotsur took to the stage and signed an emotional speech where he thanked his co-stars as well as his father who inspired him to pursue acting and achieve his dream. Take a look at the moment Kotsur won, below.

Troy Kotsur is the first deaf man to win an acting #Oscar. https://t.co/YILAwH0cbk pic.twitter.com/5xl4CydyEy — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022