Oscars 2022: Eight technical award winners named at the 94th Academy Awards









After the much-discussed controversy, the winners of technical categories that were cut from the live broadcast have been announced.

Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic Dune has swooped a large majority of the awards, taking home statuettes for Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Editing and Best Production Design so far. Meanwhile, The Queen of Basketball wins Best Documentary Short, The Windshield Wiper wins Best Animated Short and The Long Goodbye wins Best Live-Action short film.

Preventing a clean-sweep for Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye walked away with the Oscar statuette for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

In trying to make the awards show more relatable to modern audiences, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences cut eight awards from the 2022 live broadcast, shedding what they perceive to be excess baggage weighing down the ‘main awards’.

“To be clear, all the nominees in ALL awards categories will be identified on-air and ALL winners’ acceptance speeches will be featured on the live broadcast,” Academy President David Rubin clarified, making for a somewhat confusing hierarchy of awards. Continuing, Rubin added, “Every awarded filmmaker and artist in every category will still have the celebratory ‘Oscar moment’ they deserve on the stage of the Dolby, facing an enrapt audience”.

With the technical awards now over and done with, only time will tell as to whether the Academy will continue to leave the eight categories out of the livestream in the future.