Oscars 2022: Where to watch the Best Picture films online









With the 94th Academy Awards just around the corner, film fans across the world are eager to watch as many nominees as possible before the big event begins. Whereas the Best Picture race is usually led by a clear frontrunner at this point in the process, the 2022 Oscar’s has no clear potential winner, with a number of movies in the running.

For the past ten years, the nominees have either numbered at eight or nine. But this year, with ten, it is indicative of how hard it will be for the judges to decide on a winner.

Including Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, this edition of the Oscar’s makes a strong claim for being the tightest in history when it comes to best picture. Alongside these frontrunners are brilliant cuts such as Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.

With many of these films having hit obscure streaming services last year, it may not be totally clear just how you can watch all ten Best Picture nominees, which is why we’ve provided you with a handy guide below.

Where to watch every Best Picture nominee:

CODA (Sian Heder)

Perhaps the most significant surprise of the Best Picture category, CODA, from director Sian Heder is a tender comedy-drama following the life of a teenage girl living with deaf parents. Stuck between pursuing her own personal dreams and helping her family, the film is a sweet coming-of-age story about a girl living in extraordinary circumstances.

CODA is available to watch now in the UK and the US on Apple TV.

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

This semi-autobiographical tale from director Kenneth Branagh follows the life and struggles of a working-class Northern Irish family during the troubles of the late 20th century. Told from the perspective of a young boy, the story deals with the family’s moral dilemma as to whether they should stay and help the community or leave for safety in England.

Belfast is currently playing in theatres in the UK and is available as a premium rental in the US on sites such as Amazon Prime Video.

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay)

From modern satirist, Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up follows the trials and tribulations of two astronomers who reveal the existence of an apocalyptic meteorite to the world. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep, the film has since become a popular favourite.

Don’t Look Up is available to watch in the UK and US on Netflix.

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

This year’s major international entry is Drive My Car from Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, with the film following a theatre director and his chauffeur. Adapted from a novel by Haruki Murakami, the film is a tender yet highly rewarding emotional slow-burner.

Drive My Car is available to watch in selected theatres in the UK, as well as particular streaming services such as BFI Player. In the US, the film is currently playing in select theatres.

Dune (Denis Villeneuve)

When no other director could, Denis Villeneuve stepped up to the plate to bring the sci-fi epic Dune to the big screen, casting the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Javier Bardem. The film has since been considered a major success, with a sequel set to follow in 2023.

Dune is available to watch in the UK and US on a range of streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video as a premium-priced rental.

King Richard (Reinaldo Marcus Green)

Led by Will Smith in the starring role, King Richard from director Reinaldo Marcus Green tells the story of the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams and his drive to mould them into future world-beaters. Both inspiring and heartwarming, it’s safe to say King Richard is one of the best films ever made about tennis.

King Richard is available to watch in the UK and US on a range of streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video as a premium-priced rental.

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s vision of LA in the 1970s is an undeniably stylish one as he tells the story of young love underneath the dazzling lights of the famous American city. Starring Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits and Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Licorice Pizza is yet another modern classic from the influential filmmaker.

Licorice Pizza is available to watch in theatres in the UK and US.

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo Del Toro)

A long time favourite of the Academy, Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro is back at the awards ceremony with his vaudevillian horror Nightmare Alley. Set in New York in the 1940s, the film is a wild romance featuring the likes of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe and Toni Collette.

Nightmare Alley is available to watch in theatres in the UK, whilst US audiences can enjoy the film at home either on HBO Max or Hulu.

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

It’s rare that the Western genre is treated with such care and revolutionary attention as Jane Campion does with The Power of the Dog, taking one of cinema’s oldest genres and modernising it with inspired insight. With Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst also both up for acting awards, The Power of the Dog is expected to win big at this year’s ceremony.

The Power of the Dog is available to watch in the UK and US on Netflix.

West Side Story (Steven Spielberg)

It’s not common to see a remake up for Best Picture, though if anyone is capable of bucking the trend it’s Steven Spielberg, with his modern take on West Side Story capturing the hearts of audiences and critics. Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose and Maddie Ziegler make up the cast, with each one providing a stellar performance in this reimagining of the vibrant musical.

West Side Story is still available to watch in theatres in the UK and US, whilst Disney+ has confirmed the film’s arrival on their streaming platform on March 2nd.