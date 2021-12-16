Denis Villeneuve to direct sci-fi classic ‘Rendezvous With Rama'









On a march to tackle some of the most complicated science fiction novels of all time, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has agreed to direct Rendezvous With Rama from Arthur C. Clarke, the same mind behind 2001: A Space Odyssey. The brand new film will mark the fifth major time that the director has forayed into the epic sci-fi genre, having made the likes of Enemy, Arrival, Blade Runner: 2049 and, most recently, Dune.

Taking the film on for Alcon Entertainment, who worked with Villeneuve for Prisoners starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, the story of Rendezvous With Rama follows a group of space explorers who are tasked with intercepting an alien spacecraft hurtling through the cosmos. The fictional science fiction story details humanity’s first-ever contact with an alien lifeform.

The CEO’s of Alcon, Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, announced their excitement for the project in a press release, stating: “This is one of the most intelligent works of fiction in the genre; it poses as many questions as it does answers, and is a work for our time”.

Continuing, they added: “It’s perfectly fitted to our friend and collaborator Denis’ brilliant sensibilities and specifically to his love and passion for science fiction”.

Director Denis Villeneuve has proven time and time again that he is more than capable of taking on such high concept science fiction stories, with Dune being the greatest example of this. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem and Dave Bautista, Dune became a cultural phenomenon in 2021, as fans eagerly await the release of the second part of the epic tale in the near future.

Whilst Chalamet shone in the lead role of Paul Atreides, it was Rebecca Ferguson as his fictional mother, Lady Jessica, who truly stole the show as the film’s greatest character.