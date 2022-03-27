Oscars 2022: 'Dune' wins Best Sound at the 94th Academy Awards









Denis Villeneuve’s epic blockbuster Dune has won the Academy Award for Best Sound, beating out the likes of No Time to Die, Belfast, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story by Steven Spielberg.

Highly deserved, the sound for Dune was noted as being one of the most spectacular aspects of Villeneuve’s incredible adaptation, with the director also hopeful that the film can pick up more awards for its technical proficiency.

Made memorable by the clattering drums, operatic vocals, and glorious pangs of bagpipes, it is thanks to Hans Zimmer’s score that the Best Sound Oscar has been won. Creating an atmosphere of intrigue, fear and genuine magic on a mysterious otherworld, Zimmer once again proved that he is one of the finest working composers.

The true majesty of Zimmer’s staggering score comes to life in a recent live performance put together by Warner Bros that sees the composer play the electric guitar alongside a cellist, a wildly expressive singer, and many percussionists banging overly-sized drums.

Whilst Villeneuve will be keeping his fingers crossed for Oscars success, with the film being nominated in a total of ten categories, including Best Picture, he is also in the midst of pre-production for the sequel to his sci-fi epic. Filming will commence on Dune: Part 2 later this year with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem, as well as the possibility of Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.