Oscar Isaac's favourite Marvel film









Oscar Isaac is one of the finest actors of his generation. Across his career, Isaac has starred in a myriad of captivating titles that reflect that he is not afraid of any subject matter – a wonderful testament to the dramatic nouse and the dexterity of his imagination with which he approaches his work.

Drive, Inside Llewyn Davis, A Most Violent Year, Dune, and Ex Machina are just some of the most gripping titles that he’s been a part of. The way he deals with complex and challenging themes with ease is the reason why he is so well respected within the industry.

Aside from these more serious turns, Isaac is also noted for his portrayal of the heroic pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the ancient supervillain Apocalypse in 2016’S X-Men: Apocalypse.

In fact, Isaac became the latest Hollywood star to become a part of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as earlier this year, he returned to the world of comic books when he became the cult Marvel superhero Moon Knight in the TV series of the same name.

Starring alongside the likes of Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, Hawke made the complex roles of Marc Spector and Steven Grant his own, and fans are already hotly anticipating the second season.

When promoting the series at its premiere at London’s British Museum, Isaac revealed the identity of his favourite MCU film. Showing himself to be something of a traditionalist, he opted for the movie that started it all, 2008’s Iron Man. This was the first time we all saw Robert Downey Jr. in what is now hailed as his definitive role as Tony Stark and Iron Man.

At the premiere, it was when the interviewer told Isaac that many believe him to be the “best thing” to happen to the MCU since Downey Jr. that he decided to shower praise on Iron Man. When interviewed by On Demand Entertainment, he said: “That’s high praise. You know, that first Iron Man is my favourite … it’s still my favourite Marvel movie”.

He then explained that Iron Man was actually used as “real inspiration” for Moon Knight on how to introduce a character to audiences properly. This is ironic, as after the series was released, Ethan Hawke made the connection between the two. He claimed that Isaac’s performance is so good that it even gives Downey Jr. a run for his money: “It’s an electrifying performance. Robert Downey has got a run for his money”.

