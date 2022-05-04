Oscar Isaac: “I wish ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ was a better film”









Oscar Isaac had to take a bit of convincing to appear in the Marvel series Moon Knight, and for good reason too, as his previous appearance in the superhero universe in X-Men: Apocalypse was, as he reports, “excruciating”.

Speaking in a new interview with New York Times, the actor stated: “I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, [James] McAvoy and [Michael] Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence”.

Refusing to “disown” the movie where he played the titular blue villain, he further added, “I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse, I just found him such a freaky, weird character. I wish it would have been a better film and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks”.

Isaac has previously discussed his dislike of the film in an interview with GQ in 2018, mainly due to the heavy prosthetics that were involved with taking on the role. “I didn’t know when I said yes that that was what was going to be happening…That I was going to be encased in glue, latex, and a 40-pound suit – that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I couldn’t move my head, ever,” the actor explained.

Continuing to vent his frustration about the role, he added: “I had to sit on a specially designed saddle, because that’s the only thing I could really sit on, and I would be rolled into a cooling tent in-between takes. And so I just wouldn’t ever talk to anybody, and I was just gonna be sitting and I couldn’t really move, and like, sweating inside the mask and the helmet”.

Moon Knight is due to come to an end on May 4th, shortly before the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness one day later.