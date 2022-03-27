Oscar 2022: Hans Zimmer wins Best Original Score at the 94th Academy Awards









Hans Zimmer has won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on Dune.

This is Zimmer’s second win for Best Original Score after contributing to 1994’s The Lion King. Previously, Zimmer had been nominated for his scoring work on Rain Man, Gladiator, Sherlock Holmes, Inception, Interstellar, and Dunkirk.

When the Academy split up award categories for scoring films in the 1990s, Zimmer had notched three nominations in Best Original Musical or Comedy Score for his work on The Preacher’s Wife, As Good as It Gets, and The Prince of Egypt, the last of which he shared his nomination with Stephen Schwartz. Zimmer was also nominated in Best Original Dramatic Score for The Thin Red Line.

Zimmer had previously collaborated with Dune director on 2017’s Blade Runner 2049. The musician is also well known for his collaborations with Christopher Nolan, Steve McQueen, and Tony Scott.

Zimmer had previously won four Grammy Awards and three Golden Globes. For his score on Dune, Zimmer has already won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, and British Academy Film Award for Best Original Score.