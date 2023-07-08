‘Oppenheimer’ features prolonged full nudity of Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh









Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer, will feature “prolonged full nudity” of stars Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh. Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s first R-rated feature in over 20 years. Ever since his 2002 film Insomnia, all of Nolan’s output has been tailored to gain a PG-13 rating.

Now, Nolan seems to be aiming for a more mature audience. In an interview with The Guardian, Murphy, who plays the titular role, stated that he was under “strict instruction” not to give too much away about the film.

Murphy did disclose some information about his scenes with Pugh and Emily Blunt, who play his romantic interests in the film. He shared the process of their chemistry tests, explaining, “They put two actors in a room to see if there’s any spark, and have all the producers and director at a table watching.”

He continued: “I don’t know what metric they use, and it seems so outrageously silly, but sometimes you get a chemistry and nobody knows why.”

The interview reports that the film will contain “prolonged full nudity” as well as sex. Murphy calls the scenes “pretty heavy” but states: “I’m under strict instructions not to give away anything.”

Oppenheimer will be released on Friday, July 21st, on the same day as Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster Barbie. The film has a three-hour runtime and features a star-studded supporting cast, including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Kenneth Branagh and more.

Watch the trailer for Oppenheimer below.