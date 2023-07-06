Why did ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ choose the same release date?









The summer of 2023 has brought with it a cinematic collision like no other, as Barbie and Oppenheimer look set to go head-to-head.

Beloved indie director Greta Gerwig takes on her biggest project yet, adapting Mattel’s Barbie to the big screen. Meanwhile, film bro favourite Christopher Nolan delivers his next epic – a biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who developed the first nuclear weapons.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the overlap in the audience between the two is vast, and for months now, the entire world has been gearing up for Friday, July 21st.

The pop cultural conversation has become entirely dominated by the battle of the blockbusters. Awaiting audiences have gushed over each new photo of Cillian Murphy, admired Barbie’s all-encompassing pink marketing campaign, and debated the best order of viewing for when release day finally arrives (coffee, Oppenheimer, cocktails, Barbie seems to be the consensus).

Despite the excitement around what will likely be this year’s biggest day in film, many have questioned why Barbie and Oppenheimer have stuck to the same release date. Directors and studios are known to consider release dates with great care, dodging competitors to ensure box office success. Picking a suitable release date can make or break a film.

A couple of months back, there was speculation that the team behind Oppenheimer were planning to delay the release of the film. But the rumours were just that – rumours – and Oppenheimer has retained its Friday, July 21st, release date.

To understand the reasoning behind this, we have to take a look at the deal director Christopher Nolan made with Universal when he agreed to partner with them on the film. Leaving his 19-year relationship with Warner Bros behind, Nolan signed a deal with Universal in 2021. The deal stipulated a number of terms, including a summer release date for Oppenheimer. It also required a three week exclusivity period meaning, to secure the film, Universal had to ensure that no other films would be scheduled for three weeks either side of Friday, July 21st.

The conditions of the deal mean that in order to move the release of Oppenheimer, Universal would have had to reschedule a number of other films, such as Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. Unlike Nolan, Gerwig’s Barbie faces no logistical limitations. Their commitment to the release date seems to come from sheer confidence in the film’s box office appeal, underpinned by a relentless marketing campaign, taking a much louder approach than Nolan.

On the surface, it seems like a box office battle would only harm both films. Surely the theatrical takings will be split, as audiences are forced to choose between the pink-fuelled fun fest that is Barbie and Nolan’s nuclear biopic Oppenheimer? On the other hand, the release clash might actually serve the success of both films, acting as an unstoppable marketing force.

The Barbie vs Oppenheimer debate has taken on a life of its own online. So much of the hype around both films has been furthered by audiences themselves, who have relished the opportunity to compare the two films. Although they’re both films by adored cult directors, with huge stories adapted from external source material, the two films couldn’t be more different stylistically. Audiences have become enthralled with this juxtaposition, leading many to plan to see both films on the same day.

Social media has been flooded with memes, jokes and commentary on “Barb-enheimer” as people pick sides or plan their schedules for a double feature. It’s unlikely that the two films would have received so much external hype without this competitive element. Though the deal between Nolan and Universal limited their control over the clash, it might actually bolster the film’s success.

We may not know how far audiences plan to commit to seeing both films until release day, and one of the films will have to come out on top at the box office. But so far, in the battle between Barbie and Oppenheimer, there are only winners.