Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt appear in new images from Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer'









Christopher Nolan is a man on a mission, having decided to make another ambitious World War II epic. This time, he is going to focus on J. Robert Oppenheimer, also known as “the father of the atomic bomb”. As expected, the latest reports confirm that Nolan’s new project is going to be as grandiose as some of his best work.

Featuring a stellar cast which includes Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and more, Oppenheimer will undoubtedly be one of the biggest productions of 2023. During a recent conversation with Total Film, Nolan even revealed that he recreated a nuclear detonation without CGI.

While talking about the challenges of using special effects for such a scene, Nolan said: “I think recreating the Trinity test [the first nuclear weapon detonation, in New Mexico] without the use of computer graphics, was a huge challenge to take on.”

The director continued: “Andrew Jackson – my visual effects supervisor, I got him on board early on – was looking at how we could do a lot of the visual elements of the film practically, from representing quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreating, with my team, Los Alamos up on a mesa in New Mexico in extraordinary weather, a lot of which was needed for the film, in terms of the very harsh conditions out there – there were huge practical challenges.”

“It’s a story of immense scope and scale,” Nolan declared. “And one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story. There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up. It will be a while before we’re finished. But certainly, as I watch the results come in, and as I’m putting the film together, I’m thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve.”

Check out the images below.

(Credit: Universal)

(Credit: Universal)