Only The Poets release emotional new single ‘Even Hell’

Only The Poets have released their much-anticipated and emotionally charged new single, ‘Even Hell’. This is their first release on EMI Records, home to major artists such as Elton John, The Killers and Metallica. The band initially announced the news of signing to EMI while in Berlin. Since then, they have returned to their hometown of Reading earlier this month with two sold-out shows. Both concerts were performed at the city’s Purple Turtle venue, the very same location that the band played their first-ever show.

Frontman Tommy Longhurst said of the new track: “‘Even Hell’ is our love letter to music we just wanted to show our appreciation for music and how it can help you out and give you that escape in scenarios that would normally make you feel stressed and uneasy. Sonically it leans into our Britpop influences with the energy of it, and the fans seemed to have really connected with it.”

‘Even Hell’ sees the band celebrate the enchanting power of music. The new track is full of ringing guitars, impassioned vocals and captivating harmonies that sore over the song’s infectious rhythm, “It’s nice to know/ I’m not alone/ I swear when I’m with you/ Even hell feels like home.”

Lyrically, the song takes on an almost narrative style, which feels open and honest with a true outpouring of emotion. Short guitar motifs breeze in and out of the piece, beautifully melding with the vocals. This is a proper Britpop tune with clear influence from early pioneers of the genre.

The four-piece comprising of Longhurst, bassist Andy Burge, guitarist Clem Cherry and drummer Marcus Yates, have established themselves in just a few short years. Only The Poets are one of the UK’s biggest emerging live acts. Unsigned until recently, the band’s DIY ethos saw them build things from the ground up. The band played everything from student house parties to pub circuits and small venues, as well as selling out 1,600-capacity venues in the UK and across Europe.

Following sold-out tours across the UK and Europe last year, Only The Poets have announced a European tour coming this spring, with ticket prices reduced for fans who financially struggle to attend. Due to overwhelming demand, additional dates have already been added in Prague and Warsaw. The tour culminates in London on May 3rd with their headline show at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire. The band will also be supporting Lewis Capaldi on his European shows throughout February and March.