One of Angus Cloud’s final films, ‘Your Lucky Day’ features special tribute to late star









The late Euphoria star Angus Cloud will be remembered in the credits for one of his final movies, Your Lucky Day.

The film is a thriller wherein Cloud – who died in July from an overdose of multiple drugs – plays Sterling, who becomes a hostage taker after a dispute over a winning lottery ticket in a convenience store. However, things take a deadly turn when he engages in a shoot-out with a policeman. Following this, “The witnesses must decide exactly how far they’ll go—and how much blood they’re willing to spill—for a cut of the $156million.”

According to Entertainment Weely, Cloud’s co-stars in the movie are Elliot Knight, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussein Kraish, and Jessica Garza, with the latter remembering him as a “beam of light” when speaking to the publication.

“He was not only an incredible actor, but he was an even better human. He was kind and humble and thoughtful and so deeply sincere,” she continued. “I am so grateful and honoured I had the chance to share a screen with him and [get] to know him.”

It was also revealed that the movie, which is scheduled for a theatrical release in early November, features a message at the end reading: “For Angus”.

Elsewhere, the film’s writer and director Daniel Brown told the publication that it was his wife who suggested Cloud be the lead in Your Lucky Day, following his star turn in Euphoria. “I had written the character based on people I had grown up with: guys who sold drugs and would start fights with frat boys or their stepdads, but who were also super protective and loyal to their friends,” he explained. “[Cloud’s] stories and outlook were so right on for the character, I just had to go for it.”

“As with all things Angus, what I remember was his kindness and enthusiasm for others. He was one of one,” he concluded.