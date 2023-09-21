Angus Cloud cause of death revealed









A few months on from his untimely death, sources have confirmed that actor Angus Cloud passed away from an overdose of multiple drugs.

The toxicology report has stated that Cloud had various drugs in his system at the time of death, including cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. At this time, his death has been ruled as accidental.

Following his death, fans had also publicly speculated whether Cloud’s passing was intentional, having lost his father a few months prior to his passing. However, his mother took to Facebook saying that her son’s death was not a suicide and condemned the discourse.

She stated: ” Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one”.

Cloud has been known as one of the stars of HBO’s Euphoria, starring opposite Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. Upon hearing the news, Sweeney posted on social media, “Angus, you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter”.

Zendaya also posted a lengthy tribute to the late star, stating, “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm, kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh”.

Cloud was working on multiple separate films until the day he died, starring in the movie Freaky Tales and an undisclosed Universal monster movie, which are both set to be released posthumously. He was also set to work in the thriller Your Lucky Day, directed by Dan Brown.

All films are set to be released posthumously.