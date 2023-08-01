‘Euphoria’ cast pays tribute to Angus Cloud









Following the death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud yesterday, his co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya have come forward with a statement commemorating him.

Speaking to Cloud in her message, Sweeney talked about how much joy the late actor had brought to her life, saying, “Angus, you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter”.

Further in the letter, Sweeney spoke about how blessed she was for having known Cloud, continuing, “You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same”.

Zendaya also posted a tribute on social media, stating, “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh”.

In a statement given to TMZ yesterday by his family, Cloud was described as having struggles with mental health, stating, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone”.

Cloud’s death comes a few weeks after his father passed away. In their memorial statement, his family expressed happiness knowing that the actor was reunited with his father, whom he considered to be his best friend.

Outside of his work on Euphoria, Cloud was set to star in projects like Freaky Tales and Your Lucky Day, which are set to be released posthumously.

