Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ star, dead at 25









Angus Cloud, the star of the hit HBO series Euphoria, has died aged 25. No cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Cloud died at his family home in Oakland, California. In a statement, they said: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

The Cloud family continued: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” they added.

The Cloud’s statement provided to TMZ concluded by stating: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Outside of his role as Fezco in Euphoria, the late actor featured in films including The Line and North Hollywood. He also appeared in music videos by Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.

Cloud is also set to act in Freaky Tales with Pedro Pascal, and star in Your Lucky Day. Both films are currently in post production.

This is a developing story.