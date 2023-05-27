‘Euphoria’ season three delayed to 2025









Season three of HBO’s Euphoria has been pushed back to a 2025 premiere date thanks to the ongoing Writer Guild of America strike.

“We are really proud of the exciting return of The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, White Lotus, Euphoria and not to mention The Sympathizer, The Regime, True Detective, and The Idol,” said Francesca Orsi, the network’s Head of Drama.

“While everything at this moment is pencils down, I’m hopeful that we can come to terms sooner than later. Otherwise we will have to assess what is the end of the 24 schedule, what are the shows that are going to be delivered for 2025,” Orsi said.

Continuing: “At this point, those shows that I’m looking to air wouldn’t necessarily be ready if this strike last six to nine months. So yes, that’s a big question for us, but I think we’ll cross that road once we come to it.”

“Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts,” Orsi said. “We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol.”

Euphoria previously saw a two-and-a-half-year gap between its first and second seasons thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the Writer’s Strikes is potentially causing a similar gap between the second and third seasons.

Orsi also provided updates for some of the network’s other highly-anticipated returns. “We were looking at The Last Of Us for some time in 2025,” Orsi shared. “And The White Lotus was ideally looking to go in 2024 but there’s some question about timing of the strike.”