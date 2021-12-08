Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform Tiny Desk Concert from a DMV









Forming part of NPR’s long-running Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, Olivia Rodrigo has shared an intimate performance from a DMV (that’s Department of Motor Vehicles for any non-American readers).

The choice of location was a nod to Rodrigo’s debut single ‘Drivers License’, the success of which has made her an international star. Her performance sees the singer-songwriter perform four cuts from her debut studio offering, Sour, with the help of her band.

Opening with an acoustic rendition of ‘Good 4 U’, Rodrigo went on to perform soulful versions of Sour tracks ‘Traitor’ and ‘Deja Vu’, as well as ‘Driver’s License’ – which saw her backing band take the backseat for a few minutes, while she took to the keyboard to sing solo.

Rodrigo’s performance follows the announcement of a huge international tour that will see her take Sour out on the road, stopping by the UK, Europe, and North America. The long string of dates is set to kick off in April 2022, wrapping up the following July. Along the way, Rodrigo will be joined by the likes of Gracie Abrams, Baby Queen, and Holly Humberstone.

It being her first tour, Rodrigo sought the advice of touring veteran Phoebe Bridgers, appearing in conversation with the fellow singer-songwriter via Instagram Live. “Getting to travel is great,” Bridgers began, “But getting to travel because of [music] makes it much more fun. If you go on vacation and you get depressed, it’s so much worse. If you’re depressed on tour, you’re surrounded by people, you get to be with all your friends and it’s like work. The magical moments are so much better, and the sadder moments are really so much better”.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo has been nominated for no less than seven Grammy Awards for her debut album, Sour, and its leading singles. One such nomination will see her debut considered for Record Of The Year, while she will also be up for Best Artist and Song Of The Year.