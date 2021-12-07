Olivia Rodrigo announces 'Sour' tour









Teenage pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has announced the dates for her long-awaited worldwide tour in support of her debut LP Sour.

Starting at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Auditorium on April 2nd, the American leg of the tour will take Rodrigo to almost all of the major stateside markets, including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and Los Angeles. Rodrigo will then depart in June for a two-month summer tour of Europe, ending with a two-night stand at London’s Eventim Apollo.

One of the interesting aspects of the tour is that Rodrigo will be playing mostly large theatres instead of the massive arenas that she would most likely be able to fill. Maybe it’s because this is Rodrigo’s first tour and she doesn’t want to go too big too fast, or maybe it’s a ploy by the promotors to get tickets to vanish almost immediately. Either way, if you’re interested in seeing her, get ready to grab tickets immediately because they’ll likely be sold out within minutes.

At different spots along the way, Rodrigo will be joined by three other exciting young pop artists: American bedroom pop singer Gracie Abrams, English indie popper Holly Humberstone, and South African/British alt-pop musician Baby Queen. All three have had notable releases this year, and with all three in their early 20s, it will be a fascinating window into the future of pop.

Check out the full list of tour dates for the Sour tour down below.

Olivia Rodrigo world tour dates:

April 2nd, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium#

April 5th, 2022 – Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds#

April 6th, 2022 – Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater#

April 7th, 2022 – Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre#

April 9th, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT, UCCU Center#

April 11th, 2022 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom#

April 12th, 2022 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom#

April 14th, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN, Armory#

April 15th, 2022 – Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom#

April 16th, 2022 – Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom#

April 19th, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom#

April 20th, 2022 – Chesterfield, MO, The Factory#

April 22nd, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center#

April 23rd, 2022 – Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Theatre#

April 26th, 2022 – New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall+

April 27th, 2022 – New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall+

April 29th, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall+

April 30th, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall+

May 3rd, 2022 – Boston, MA, Roadrunner+

May 4th, 2022 – Washington, DC, Anthem+

May 6th, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia+

May 7th, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia+

May 9th, 2022 – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy+

May 10th, 2022 – Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry House+

May 12th, 2022 – Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall+

May 13th, 2022 – Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater+

May 14th, 2022 – Irving, TX, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

May 17th, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre+

May 18th, 2022 – San Diego, CA, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park+

May 20th, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea+

May 21st, 2022 – Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl+

May 24th, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre+

May 25th, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre+

June 11th, 2022 – Hamburg, Germany, Stadtpark^

June 13th, 2022 – Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall^

June 15th, 2022 – Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622^

June 16th, 2022 – Milan, Italy, Fabrique^

June 18th, 2022 – Cologne, Germany, Palladium^

June 19th, 2022 – Brussels, Belgium, Forest National^

June 21st, 2022 – Paris, France, Zénith^

June 22nd, 2022 – Amsterdam, Holland, AFAS Live^

June 29th, 2022 – Cork, Ireland, Live At The Marquee^

June 30th, 2022 – Dublin, Ireland, Fairview Park^

July 2nd, 2022 – Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy Glasgow^

July 3rd, 2022 – Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester^

July 4th, 2022 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy Birmingham^

July 6th, 2022 – London, UK, Eventim Apollo^

July 7th, 2022 – London, UK, Eventim Apollo^

# with Gracie Adams

+ with Holly Humberstone

^ with Baby Queen