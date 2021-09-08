Holly Humberstone releases new single 'Scarlett'







Holly Humberstone - 'Scarlett' 8.1

British indie singer-songwriter and perennial Far Out favourite Holly Humberstone has shared a brand new single from her upcoming EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin, the pop-centric ‘Scarlett’.

“We go together like bad British weather/And the one day I made plans” is a fantastically snide and clever kickback at some loser who wasn’t worth all the time and tears wasted on them. Humberstone bemoans having “Cried the summer away” on behalf of one of her best friends, but ultimately they both triumph over this emotional manipulator.

“This track is my absolute favourite,” says Humberstone. “It’s a ‘fuck you’ to the guy that was going out with my closest friend Scarlett and it was written as they were breaking up. The relationship was totally one-sided and lasted for years. Scarlett was all in and had pretty much planned their future and it was pretty clear to me that he was stringing her along, until he broke up with her in a really insensitive and heartless way. I was her closest confidant and so I knew everything she was feeling, and I’d see how passive he was with her at parties first hand.”

“She vented to me for probably about a year and so I went through all the stages of a break up with her and watched as she slowly realised her worth and that he wasn’t worth her tears anymore,” she continues. “I wanted to write this one from her point of view. It’s a pretty positive song as it’s about her finally letting go, realising his many faults and taking back her life.”

Humberstone has a fantastic ability to transform even the more cliched aspects of bedroom pop and modern indie rock into something unique and memorable. She’s got the signature mumbled voice in her verses and belting tone in her choruses, while the drum machines and synthesisers aren’t all that different from the ones you’d hear from any other bummed-out electronica-hawking hack.

But Humberstone is not a hack. Quite the opposite, in fact. Whenever you might think you know where things are going, Humberstone throws in an unexpected lyrical change or flips the arrangement to keep you on your toes.

Here, the sad-sack nature of the lyrics lifts into a tune of self-reliance by reclaiming the dignity that was stolen by someone who never respected you in the first place. Even better, it does so with catchy hooks and harmonies. That’s the best kind of “fuck you”: one that you can sing along to.

Check out the video for ‘Scarlett’ down below. The Walls Are Way Too Thin is set for a November 5 release.

