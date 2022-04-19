See the Ohio State Athletic Band pay a stunning tribute to Van Halen









During their annual halftime show at Columba’s Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 16th, the Ohio State Athletic Band paid tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, who died from throat cancer on October 6th, 2020.

Following the news of his passing, tributes and messages from friends, family and fellow musicians flooded in, with AC/DC, KISS, Muse and Pearl Jam all offering kind words.

The Ohio State Athletic Band dedicated an eight-minute medley of Van Halen songs to the late guitarist, blending tracks such as ‘Runnin’ With The Devil’, ‘Dreams’, ‘Panama’, and ‘Jump’.

While performing, the group moved in formation to spell out the band’s name and the titles of the various songs in the medley. Over 60,000 audience members came out to enjoy the game, which ended in a 34-26 victory by the Ohio State Scarlets over the Ohio State Grays.

Elsewhere, former Metallica guitarist Jason Newsted has revealed that he was approached to take part in a potential Van Halen tribute tour, claiming that guitarist Joe Satriani was also asked to take part.

Newsted explained that he travelled to California to take part in a preliminary jam session but backed out of the project when he considered the enormity of Van Halen’s legacy. “How could you?” Newsted told the Palm Beach Post. “There’s nobody that can top it, so how do you show it honour? I didn’t want it to be viewed as a money grab. And then it kind of just all fizzled.”

See the Ohio State Athletic Band show, below.