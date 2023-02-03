Official ‘Gladiator 2’ release date confirmed









The long-awaited Ridley Scott sequel Gladiator 2 has been set a release date of November 22nd, 2024.

Paramount is in discussion with the Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal to come onto the film as Lucius Verus, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who will replace Russell Crowe’s Maximus as the protagonist of the sequel. Taking place years after the original 2000 movie, the sequel will follow Lucius, who saw Maximus as a role model despite him being his father’s killer, as a grown man.

Scott last spoke about Gladiator 2 back in late 2021, stating: “I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now,” he said, before adding: “So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go”. Previously named Kitbag, Scott’s Napoleon movie will be released in summer 2023 and will star Joaquin Phoenix, who will take on the mammoth task of depicting the French military leader.

A lover of historical drama, Scott’s latest film, The Last Duel, marks the director’s latest foray into the brutal world of a bygone era, following 2014s Exodus: Gods and Kings, 2010s Robin Hood, as well as his classic Gladiator released in 2000. The drama follows a Knight, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), who is forced to do battle with his squire, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), after Jean’s wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer) accuses Jacques of raping her.

Though he has delved into the historical epic on several occasions, the Best Picture winner Gladiator is regularly seen as his very best. Taking home the iconic statuette at the 2001 Academy Awards, along with Oscars for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Russell Crowe, Gladiator remains a favourite of fans worldwide.

Take a look at the trailer for the epic historical action-drama starring Russell Crowe below.