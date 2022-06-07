Subscribe to our newsletter

Oasis guitarist Bonehead issues update on health

Tue 7th Jun 2022 13.30 BST

Former Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has posted an update regarding his ongoing treatment for tonsil cancer.

The musician was diagnosed with cancer in April and began his course of treatment soon after to allow the best chance of full recovery. Sadly, the diagnosis meant that Bonehead had to pull out of the two recent Liam Gallagher concerts at the Etihad and Knebworth.

Initially, he announced: “Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.”

Adding: “I’ll keep you posted how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going, I’ll see you soon.”

Yesterday, Bonehead took to his Twitter page to post his latest update: “Quick update. I’m in again for chemotherapy overnight tonight. That’s my second and final session of chemo, the first wiped me out but hopefully this one will be better. I’m just past the halfway point in treatment now, I’ve done 16 out of 30 sessions of radiotherapy and it’s getting sore, but I’m smiling, feeling positive and being me.”

He continued: “Counting down the days now and I’ll be finished the day after my birthday on 24th. Thank you for all the messages of support, they mean so much, keep them coming I read them all. I hope you enjoyed the Etihad and Knebworth shows those of you who went, how good did it look and sound? Here’s to next year, I’ll keep you updated but I’m looking to the end of treatment soon and a few months recovery. Big love to you all”.

Bonehead will continue his treatment for the next two weeks and hopefully, he will have some positive updates towards the end of his course of chemotherapy at the end of the month.

