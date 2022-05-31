Liam Gallagher accuses hackers of spreading false information about his concert









Former Oasis and Beady Eye vocalist Liam Gallagher has called out what he considers to be the work of a hacker who falsely and erroneously announced that his show at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, had been cancelled. In keeping with his nature, the singer used his Twitter to explore his fury in one blinding tweet: “I hear some [bell]end has hacked my official website saying that the MANCHESTER gig is cancelled it’s not see ya there MCFC CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND.”

The gig is set to coincide with the release of his latest solo album, C’MON YOU KNOW, and will occur just before he returns to the Knebworth stages to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Oasis seminal stint there in 1996. Liam Gallagher has suggested that he will dedicate a song to Noel, his older brother and Oasis’ musical director.

Former Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs wrote a reply to the above tweet: “Sorry. It was joke, I was gonna change it back.” Arthurs has enjoyed a healthy friendship with Liam Gallagher that veers far beyond the professional, as the two have enjoyed a series of holidays together, as well as a musical collaboration.

Arthurs recently announced that he had to pull out of the forthcoming concerts due to ill health. He mentioned “tonsil cancer” in his post, but highlighted that it is treatable and hopes to be back on the stage with the former Oasis frontman in a short period of time. Arthurs explained that he needed to take time away from touring and performing to focus on his recovery.

Arthurs played on the first three Oasis albums, from Definitely Maybe to Be Here Now, before quitting during the recording of Standing On The Shoulder of Giants. He was eventually replaced by Gem Archer, although by that time, Oasis had restructured the band to reflect the change in personnel, leaving Liam Gallagher, Andy Bell and Gem Archer the freedom to contribute songs to the final three albums. The first four albums were almost entirely written by Noel Gallagher, but he recognised the necessity to delegate for the sake of the band’s inner workings.

I hear some 🛎 end has hacked my official website saying that the MANCHESTER gig is cancelled it’s not see ya there MCFC CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 28, 2022

Sorry. It was joke, I was gonna change it back. — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) May 28, 2022