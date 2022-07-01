Nova Twins attack Roe v. Wade reversal









British rock duo Nova Twins have responded to the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that protected abortion rights in America. The band have said they “can’t even fathom” a similar decision being made in the UK.

The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade doesn’t mean that abortion will be outlawed in America. Rather, it means that abortion will no longer be protected as a federal right, meaning each individual state will be able to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.

Addressing the reversal, guitarist Amy Love told Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy: “It’s a scary time for women, and we can’t even fathom what it would be like if that was happening here. We’re gonna stand in solidarity. We have a responsibility for the people that come to our shows to make sure they feel safe and heard.”

Love continued: “It’s definitely a dark time. We’re gonna keep fighting. It’s our right, it’s our bodies. It’s crazy to think somebody is sitting there making that decision for us. It’s wrong on so many levels. We never thought this would come to this. We’ve worked so hard to get to where we are now. In 2022, for this to happen, everybody’s terrified. We don’t know what’s going on.”

Bassist Georgia South went on to add that for a ruling “enshrined for the last 50 years to be taken away like this, it’s like, what’s next?” Nova Twins aren’t the only ones speaking out about the Supreme Court’s ruling. Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, Charlie XCX, Maggie Rogers, Green Day, Finneas, Jarvis Cocker, and more have all attacked the decision.

Some even used their Glastonbury sets to speak out, with Lorde taking a moment to tell the crowd: “You wanna know a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright.” Phoebe Bridgers, meanwhile, took a more jocular approach, leading her audience in chanting “Fuck the Supreme Court”.