Glastonbury 2022: Jarvis Cocker criticises Roe v. Wade verdict









Indie icon Jarvis Cocker weighed in on the furore following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during his Glastonbury set this weekend. Before launching into ‘Cunts Are Still Running the World’, the Sheffield native told the audience that he and the rest of his JARV IS band, had changed the lyrics.

“You might recognise this song,” he explained. “We keep trying to stop playing this song and then things happen in the world and we have to keep playing it. But we changed the words the other day because they wouldn’t allow it to be on telly.”

He continued: “It seems appropriate to sing this song, and especially with this lyric change. Usually, it’s c-words are still running the world. Today we’re changing it to pricks are still running the world.”

“We’re singing it over the Atlantic Ocean because a certain judgement has been made, mainly by men, telling women what they can and can’t do with their bodies so this is going to those guys”, the ‘Disco 2000‘ singer concluded.

Cocker and band were performing on The Park Stage prior to Aussie rocker Courtney Barnett dazzling the audience with her hazy melodies. In what was a bumper lineup for the stage, former White Stripes mastermind Jack White played a secret set earlier in the day.

Glastonbury saw a host of prominent American musicians condemning the Supreme Court’s decision. Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Kacey Musgraves all used their platform to heavily criticise the monumental decision that has serious implications for women across the country.

Lorde also addressed the situation in a speech during her set on The Pyramid Stage. After playing Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, she said: “The temperature is unbearable until you face it. You wanna know a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright.”

She concluded: “Fuck the Supreme Court”.

Jarvis Cocker introducing "Pricks are still running the world" 😌 pic.twitter.com/Fig76CD2x5 — mar vallvé (@vieht) June 26, 2022

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.