Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker and more to contribute to new Birdsong-inspired collection









Nick Cave is set to contribute to a new compilation record inspired by birdsong. Released via Downtown Records, The Birdsong Project is due out in September and will include music from Cave and long-time collaborator Warren Ellis, Jarvis Cocker, Kamasi Washington, Karen O, UNKLE, Beck, A. G. Cook, Beach House, Hatis Noit, and Damon Albarn.

The collection will also include recitals of bird-related poetry by the likes of Tilda Swinton, Robert Pattinson, Jeff Goldblum and Greta Gerwig. The vinyl box-set comes with a 60-page book of essays and paintings of birds by visual artists. To celebrate the release, Downtown has shared Beck’s contribution to the collection.

In a recent statement, the team behind the venture explained: “The Birdsong Project is a community dedicated to the protection of birdlife, and to the celebration of the joy and mysteries of birdsong. We believe that birds — no matter feather or flock — are precious and inspiring and fundamental to our world. That a world without birds would be a world without freedom and flight and song.”

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project is out via Downtown Records on September 12th, 2022. You can listen to Beck’s ‘Archangel’ below.

News of Cave’s inclusion in the compilation comes shortly after the passing of the musician’s son, Jethro Lazenby. In a short statement, Cave wrote: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

The tragic news comes only seven years on from the death of Cave’s other son, Arthur, who died at the age of 15 following a fall from a cliff in Brighton.