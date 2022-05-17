Listen to Nova Twins' blistering new single 'Puzzles'









Nova Twins - 'Puzzles' 7 7

Can something be a throwback and a progressive nod all in one go? If you take Nova Twins’ new single ‘Puzzles’ into account, absolutely. With lyrics that tote a sex-positive attitude pumped over a punchy, sexy beat, this song sort of has it all.

Of the new song, Nova Twins said, “Inspired by the many sexy R&B songs we love, we wanted to make a heavy rocked-out version of a song that makes us feel powerful.” And this is exactly what they did. In what has the air of a half-M.I.A. inspired, half-emo rock-inspired track, they land somewhere in the vein of a better, cooler nu-metal pocket, but with a sex-positive twist.

Lyrically, there’s a lot to go off. The artists have said of the lyrics, “It’s always been fine for men to vocalise liking sex, so why can’t the same rules apply to us? We’re women, we should be free to explore what we like in our songwriting! A general Nova Twins theme is that we’re always in control. When it comes to a track like this, we were always going to show our domineering side.”

Control is exactly what they’ve got going on in this one. The blend of hip hop inspiration and upbeat cool-girl rock is difficult to capture. Bands like Sleigh Bells, Cults, Best Coast, and Chairlift all do it right. They bring the perfect balance of edge and fun.

This single definitely supports Nova Twins joining the ranks of the aforementioned bands. And why wouldn’t they? This song is catchy, fun, sexy, and simply well-written.

If you want to take a listen to Nova Twins’ new single ‘Puzzles’, you can find it below and keep an eye out for their other singles, Antagonist’, ‘Cleopatra’ and ‘K.M.B.’, all available on streaming platforms.