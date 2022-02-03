Nova Twins announce brand new album 'Supernova'









English alt punks Nova Twins have announced the details for their second studio album Supernova and have released the latest official preview of the LP with the new single ‘K.M.B.’.

“’Supernova’ is the beginning of a new era,” the band explain in a press release. “As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined. ‘Supernova’ is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

Last year, the duo released the track ‘Antagonist’, which looked to be a one-off single before the full album announcement today. ‘K.M.B.’ is a bizarre mix of pop, crunk beats, rapid fire verses, and screaming guitars. There are plenty of reference points here, from the cosmic alien-adjacent sounds of Katy Perry’s ‘E.T.’ to the forward-thinking production styles of Timbaland and Missy Elliot to even the modern day arena rock punk-pop sheen of acts like Fall Out Boy and All Time Low.

“​​’K.M.B.’ will stitch-up the hearts of the heartbroken, teaching the ones who broke it a lesson,” the pair continue. “Inspired by the sound and feel of the ’90s, we wrote and filmed our version of a playful horror movie. Think Mean Girls meets Clueless meets Pulp Fiction. Somewhere between those storylines is where you will find ‘K.M.B.’”

If that sounds like your brand of a good time listening experience, then you’ll really dig ‘K.M.B.’. It’s not really up my alley, but I’ll chalk that up to personal taste and not anything to do with the Twins themselves, who I’ve liked quite a bit in the past. In any case, there are a large influx of songs from the pair coming our way in the next couple of months, so stay tuned for more Nova Twins.

Check out the video for ‘K.M.B.’ down below. Supernova is set for a June 17th release.