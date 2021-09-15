Nova Twins help launch Fender's new Player Plus Series







The iconic instrument manufacturer Fender has revealed their new cutting-edge Player Plus Series, with help from futuristic artists such as Nova Twins and Blu De Tiger.

The series features modern takes on and brand new versions of seven of Fender’s most important guitar and bass models that have been designed to “match the unique characteristics of today’s players and creators”.

In a statement about the new range, Fender CMO, Evan Jonas said: “Artists will always be at the heart of what drives us to create and innovate.” He then explained the thought process behind the new range, adding: “For us, this means listening closely to their needs, studying the evolving music landscape and delivering tools that will help them move and inspire fans.”

Jones continued: “Inspired by the continued emergence of new artists who are taking the guitar into new spaces and putting their own stamp on musical traditions of the past, the Player Plus series is built for artists who want to transmit a bold aesthetic and are unapologetic in their approach to their craft. Our hope is that working artists & emerging players will be attracted to the undeniable style, feel, energy and of course Fender tone that has and will continue to inspire generations of creators.”

Justin Norvell, of EVP Fender Products, added: “We designed the Player Plus series to match the unique characteristics of today’s players and creators”.

He explained how the company are building on where their ‘Player Series’ left off, adding: “When we first launched the Player Series in 2018, we set a new standard for what an entry-point Fender could be. Now, the Player Plus series offers a next-level playing experience to help a new generation share their passion and distinct perspective.”

The new range comes with a whole host of technical innovations, including noiseless pickups and rolled edges on the necks for increased player accessibility. In addition to this, the colour schemes that they come in are brilliant, and the bright, eye-catching ‘gradient burst’ finish is clearly a standout. Via the new range, the manufacturer wants to “exemplify Fender’s ethos” by “honouring our past while looking to the future”.

In addition to this brilliant new line of instruments, Nova Twins have also explained that they feel rock and punk are making a resurgence, and that the number of bands that featured at this year’s festivals is a clear indication that rock is “having its moment again”.

Explore the new Fender range, below.

Comments