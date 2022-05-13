Norm Macdonald filmed secret Netflix stand-up special before his death









There’s still a tinge of sadness even mentioning Norm Macdonald because it reminds you of ‘that tragedy’, but it would seem he had one last laugh up his sleeve all along.

The star may have passed away back in September 2021 after suffering from cancer for nine years, but in late 2020 the comedy star seemingly shot a stand-up special for Netflix in secret.

As his producing partner Jo Hoekstra explained regarding the secretive special, he had recently been working on new material and had to go to hospital for a procedure.

“His test results were not good, so during the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic and literally before going in for a procedure, he wanted to get this on tape just in case – as he put it – things went south,” Hoekstra explained.

Adding: “It was his intention to have a special to share if something happened. He looks great and it’s fantastic,” Hoekstra hopefully remarked. After all, Macdonald was always quick to joke about his health as he routinely mocked his own weight fluctuations.

It was Macdonald’s intention to shoot the footage in front of an audience at a later date but sadly the star became too ill to do so. According to Hoekstra he even watched the footage the night before he died and suggested the title—Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.

“It makes me so happy that I can share it, but also so sad that we can’t share it with him. He didn’t do this for the shock that it exists. He shot it because he loved his material and was so proud of his material,” Hoekstra added.

Before concluding: “He worked so hard and it really would’ve bothered him to have done all that work and not been able to show everybody. He did it for the stand-up. I just hope people appreciate that he did this.”

The stand-up special will be released on Netflix on May 30th and features tributes from the likes of David Letterman, Dave Chappelle and Molly Shannon.

