Tributes pour in for 'SNL' comedian Norm Macdonald







The legendary actor and stand up comedian, Norm Macdonald, best known for his five year run on Saturday Night Live, has died after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 61.

With a wide-reaching impact on the influence of American comedy, the death of the iconic star has rocked the entertainment world. Announced by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment, the comedian’s friend and partner in producing, Lori Jo Hoekstra, announced that Macdonald had been battling cancer for the best part of a decade and was determined to keep his struggles private.

His legacy has since been remembered by celebrities and industry icons across the world, including Conan O’Brien, Seth Rogen, Edgar Wright, Jim Carrey, Steve Martin and many more. As Conan reported on his Twitter account: “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today”.

Fellow presenter David Letterman also paid his respects, noting: “I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today”.

These tributes were joined by the thoughts of Edgar Wright, who tweeted: “Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is ‘Norm MacDonald chat show appearances’. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go”. In addition, the comedic actor Jonah Hill also stated on Instagram, “Another legend gone. This week fucking sucks. Thank you Norm”.

Macdonald was a staple on late-night talk shows, notably notching several appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and its subsequent spinoffs The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien and Conan. Macdonald was the final guest comedian on The Late Show with David Letterman and broke his normal persona to pay heartfelt tribute to the host.

An icon of the stage and screen, Norm Macdonald will be sorely missed.

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

In every important way, in the world of stand-up, Norm was the best. An opinion shared by me and all peers. Always up to something, never certain, until his matter-of-fact delivery leveled you. — David Letterman (@Letterman) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is 'Norm MacDonald chat show appearances'. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go. https://t.co/ahxZNRdJEw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 14, 2021

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

Comments