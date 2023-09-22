Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds release full stream of recent Manchester gig
(Credits: Far Out / Matt Crockett)

Music

Fri 22nd Sep 2023 09.56 BST

Fans who missed out on attending Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds‘ homecoming gig at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester can now purchase a high-quality stream of the event. 

Taking to Twitter, the band announced that the “epic, sold-out” show is available to stream in “cinematic 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos!” 

The 4K version costs £12.99, and the 1080p Full HD Stereo version is £8.99. The show took place almost a month ago, on August 26th, with over 25,000 people in attendance for Noel’s hometown return. 

The band, which formed in 2010, played a 19-track-long setlist, opening with ‘Pretty Boy’ from their newest album, Council Skies. Gallagher and his bandmates performed a mix of old and new, with popular tracks like ‘If I Had A Gun…’ and ‘In The Heat of the Moment’ making their way into the set.

The show ended with a series of Oasis songs, including ‘The Importance of Being Idle’, ‘Half the World Away’, ‘Live Forever’ and the closing number ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’. The band even snuck in a cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)’ during the encore. 

After releasing their fourth album, Council Skies, in June, the band embarked on a tour that also saw them cover various cities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. 

Check it out below. 

