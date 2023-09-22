Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds release full stream of recent Manchester gig









Fans who missed out on attending Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds‘ homecoming gig at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester can now purchase a high-quality stream of the event.

Taking to Twitter, the band announced that the “epic, sold-out” show is available to stream in “cinematic 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos!”

The 4K version costs £12.99, and the 1080p Full HD Stereo version is £8.99. The show took place almost a month ago, on August 26th, with over 25,000 people in attendance for Noel’s hometown return.

The band, which formed in 2010, played a 19-track-long setlist, opening with ‘Pretty Boy’ from their newest album, Council Skies. Gallagher and his bandmates performed a mix of old and new, with popular tracks like ‘If I Had A Gun…’ and ‘In The Heat of the Moment’ making their way into the set.

The show ended with a series of Oasis songs, including ‘The Importance of Being Idle’, ‘Half the World Away’, ‘Live Forever’ and the closing number ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’. The band even snuck in a cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)’ during the encore.

After releasing their fourth album, Council Skies, in June, the band embarked on a tour that also saw them cover various cities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Check it out below.

See more 🚨AVAILABLE NOW🚨

You can now stream Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ epic, sold-out homecoming show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park, in cinematic 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos!

👉https://t.co/hWzoF2P65u@on_air_events pic.twitter.com/33QvKjQatC — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) September 21, 2023